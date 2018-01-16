Danica Patrick confirms she's dating Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Danica Patrick is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The NASCAR driver confirmed the two were an item to The Associated Press Monday.
“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said.
“Entertainment Tonight” reported that rumors were swirling at the start of the new year that Patrick, 35, was dating Rodgers, 34, after being seen having dinner with him on two occasions.
Paparazzi cameras caught up with Patrick Jan. 4. Although she was chatty, she quickly clammed up when asked if she was dating Rodgers.
She put those rumors to rest with her statement, which was also confirmed by her representative.
According to the race car driver, she first met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPYS.
“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, told The AP.
“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she said. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”
The two each ended relationships last year. Patrick dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30, for five years. Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn, 37, for three years before they split.
