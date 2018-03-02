  • Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through trucks cab

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Washington fire crew responded to a crash involving two logging trucks in Tacoma.

    >> Read more trending news

    Fire officials said logs from one logging truck went through the cab of another logging truck.

    Two lanes of I-5 were closed, reducing traffic down to one lane causing traffic to back up for miles. It reopened mid-Thursday afternoon. 

    One truck driver was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The Washington State Patrol is investigating. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories