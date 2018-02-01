0 Couples left in the dark after wedding venue closes

WASHINGTON , Pa. - A Pennsylvania wedding venue has suddenly closed, leaving couples without a location for their wedding.

Shae Musolino and her fiancé Richard had been planning to get married at the Washington County venue in September.

“Nothing, no warning, nothing, no email, no contact,” Musolino said.

According to The Barn's Instagram page, the venue hosted large or small events and seated up to 200.

But the Facebook page has since been taken down and the owner of The Barn has allegedly moved out of state

Google said the business is permanently closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I started to cry. I just booked my DJ and my caterer,” she said.

The Barn’s owner, Susan Ames, said the venue is the subject of a heated divorce; she said all 2018 contracts would have been honored, but she alleges the other party isn't interested.

Aames said she will be issuing refunds to couples with contracts, and she is sorry about the situation.

Musolino said she's grateful she might get her money back, but she said she’s still waiting for an apology.

“I'm so sorry she is going through a divorce, but you have a business to run, you need to be professional’, not just disappear,” Musolino said.

Musolino booked a new venue, a different barn in Washington County called “The Barn at Ikes Place” in Amity.

At least one other bride is still searching for a spot for her wedding coming up in May.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.