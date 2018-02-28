Couple charged after paramedics treating ‘miscarriage' find baby in trash

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A Louisiana couple have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after the woman’s newborn was found in the trash, police said.
Alexandria police officers were called Wednesday by paramedics who arrived at the home of Thelma Batrice Kirkland, 30, and Carl Alvin Hall, 31, on a report of a miscarriage. Police officials said the first responders had already begun treating Kirkland for the supposed miscarriage when they found the child, alive, in the trash.
Kirkland and the baby were rushed to a hospital, where the child remains on life support, police officials said.
Detectives learned through the investigation that Kirkland had given birth, and she and Hall placed the baby in the garbage can, officials said. The couple then waited for more than an hour before calling for medical help.
The case remains under investigation. Both Kirkland and Hall are being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.
Bail for each was set at $500,000, jail records show.
