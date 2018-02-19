Cougar caught on video visiting home

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. - A Wisconsin family had an unexpected visitor over the weekend, and it was all caught on security camera.
A cougar was spotted in the backyard of a home in the town of Brookfield on Saturday, WITI reported.
Police and officials from the Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the animal was a cougar and was considered “passive,” thinking it was injured or hit by a car, WITI reported.
They didn’t use a tranquilizer gun because of how close the animal was to homes. It was gone when DNR officials arrived to assess the situation Sunday, according to WITI.
But not before it visited a home, even taking a look inside, WITI reported.
