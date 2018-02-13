0 3 Applebee's employees fired over racial profiling allegations

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Three employees at an Applebee’s restaurant in Missouri were fired after a Facebook video was posted that alleges two African-American women were racially profiled while dining at a location in Independence, WDAF reported.

Alexis Brison was having dinner with her friend, Asia Hardy, at an Applebee’s at the Independence Center on Saturday when they were approached by a police officer, a mall security guard and the Applebee’s manager, WDAF reported. They spoke to the women about an incident that happened Friday, where two women who apparently resembled them left without paying, WDAF reported.

"We have not been here before. We're just trying to enjoy our dinner," Brison said in a video of the encounter that she posted to Facebook.

TRENDING STORIES:

“After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back,” Brison wrote on Facebook.

"This is what black people have to deal with, if you want to know," Brison tells the policeman during the video.

"We have not been here!" Hardy repeatedly tells one officer, growing more agitated as the video continues.

In a statement released Monday, Applebee's officials said the restaurant's manager, a server and another employee involved in the incident were fired after an internal investigation, WDAF reported. Officials also said the Independence location was temporarily closed “in order for the team there to regroup, reflect, learn and grow from this," according to the statement.

Applebee's officials said they are reaching out to apologize to the two women, WDAF reported..

Bill Georgas, Applebee's CEO, said in a statement, “We do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature. We regret any incident like this, because we want every guest experience to be positive.”

Independence police said they did not receive a police report about the incident shown in the video, WDAF reported.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Facebook.

“Just because we are black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such,” Brison wrote on Facebook.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.