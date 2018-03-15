Co-pilot says she was raped, drugged by Alaska Airlines captain, wants him fired

SEATTLE - A pilot is suing Alaska Airlines after she said she was drugged and raped by the captain of her aircraft.
Former military pilot and Alaska Airlines co-pilot Betty Pina said during an overnight stay in Minneapolis last June, the Alaska Airlines pilot she was working with put something in her wine. She says she woke up in his room.
"And I'm like, 'where am I.' And immediately I sit up and realize my bra and top is on and I'm sliding off the bed. It's wet and I smell vomit and the blankets and sheets are gathered up at the end of the bed. And I realize my pants and underwear are off,” Pina said.
This @AlaskaAir co-pilot says she was drugged and raped by the captain of her aircraft. Her exclusive interview with me at 6pm on @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/SZUQwjhmRl— Dave Wagner (@DaveKIRO7) March 15, 2018
She’s a former military helicopter pilot who flew combat missions in Afghanistan and said her attacker is still a pilot for Alaska Airlines. Pina wants him fired.
>> Related: ‘She took him out and he was dead:' Owners of dog that died in United overhead bin speak out
Alaska Airlines issued the following statement:
“This is an open and active investigation and we aren't going to comment. What we can say is that we are taking this matter seriously. The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is a top priority. It is our policy to withhold an employee from work during this type of investigation.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}