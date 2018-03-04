Company working on bulletproof doors in wake of school shootings

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - A South Carolina company is trying a new way to protect against deadly school shootings.
R2P Innovations has been working on bulletproof doors for the past four years.
The doors are capable of withstanding assault rifles and high-power, military-grade weapons.
Tony Deering, the company's CEO, said the door would be a lasting contribution to school security.
“Some instances, the shooter was actually outside of the classroom shooting into the classrooms through the door,” Deering said about the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. "That would have never occurred in an instance where a particular door solution was employed."
Each door costs roughly $4,000 and weighs 285 pounds.
