Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots hit $738 million

The combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings have reached $738 million.
Both jackpots have been rolling since January.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $318 million, or $187.6 million cash, according to the Pennsylvania lottery.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $420 million, or $248.7 million cash.
Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. It costs $2 to play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}