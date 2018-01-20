College student dies after on-campus shooting at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A 21-year-old student from Winston-Salem State University was shot and killed early Saturday after a fight broke out during a party at Wake Forest University, police said.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m., WXII reported. It took place on campus during a Delta Sigma Theta sorority party at The Barn, police said.
Najee Ali Baker, 21, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he died, WXII reported.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to Wake Forest after receiving a call that a fight had occurred and a gun was fired on campus.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said they believe the shooter is no longer on campus and are looking for that person, WXII reported.
