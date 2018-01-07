  • 'Cold-stunned' sea turtles suffering from hypothermia amid frigid temperatures

    By: Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Have you noticed it’s cold?

    The recent freezing weather across most of the country has wreaked havoc on wildlife, including sea turtles along Texas' Gulf Coast. According to Texas Monthly, the turtles have been suffering from hypothermia, leading them to float near the surface of the water and putting them in danger of being eaten by predators or hit by boats.

    The good news, though, is that emergency crews are helping nurse the turtles back to healthAccording to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, as of Tuesday afternoon, rescue crews had found 41 “cold-stunned” sea turtles in the water along the coast.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In December, the Texas State Aquarium took in more than 100 hypothermia-stricken turtles to rehabilitate them.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories