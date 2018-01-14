Cold? Snow? This Vikings fan is tailgating in flip-flops

MINNEAPOLIS - It takes a special fan to weather the cold for an NFL playoff game. Five hours before the Vikings were to host the New Orleans Saints in an NFC divisional game Sunday, Minnesota fans were outside U.S. Bank Stadium tailgating.
Never mind that as noon approached it was 11 degrees in Minneapolis and snow flurries were falling.
A fan named Josh was undaunted, telling a reporter that “it feels like 95 and sunny.”
Josh and friends were set up a half block from the stadium, WCCO reported, complete with a bloody mary bar and plenty of food to stay warm.
Josh, from Bay Lake, Minnesota, capped his tailgating experience by wearing flip-flops, with his toenails painted in Vikings purple and gold.
“It’s my self-expression,” he told WCCO.
Skol, Vikings.
This Is What A True Vikings Tailgate Party Looks Like…
If you don't want to be at this tailgate party, you're probably not a Vikings fan. (And, yes, this guy is wearing flip-flops in January in Minnesota.) #SKOL!Posted by WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota on Sunday, January 14, 2018
