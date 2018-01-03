Clerk: Woman killed at Florida gas station said, 'Please don't let me die'

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two people suspected of killing a Florida mother.

Sahara Barkley was shot on New Year’s Day during a carjacking at the BP station on Stockton Street in Riverside.

"But I'm gonna hold onto God and say vengeance is his, and they gonna pay, and justice will be served for my daughter." Mother of 24 year old Sahara Barkley who was shot and killed at a Riverside Gas station. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RA2tPTmjRt — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) January 2, 2018

Barkley was shot late on New Year's Day. Barkley, the mother of a 1-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The whole time, the lady just kept saying 'Please don’t let me die, please don’t let me die, I got a baby on the way,'" said Nyla Garner, a clerk who tried to assist the victim. "So at the same time, we tried to apply pressure (to) stop the blood."

>> Read more trending news

“She didn’t deserve to be shot,” said Rosie Brooks, Barkley's mother. “She’s got a 1-year-old son. What am I gonna tell my grandbaby?”

“This just still feels so unreal. You see this all the time, but you never think that its going to hit your door, but it shows me nobody is exempt. Justice will be served for my daughter.”

Store clerk who tried to save a woman who was shot last night speaks to us, she says the woman kept saying “please don’t let me die.”

Hear from her on @ActionNewsJax at noon pic.twitter.com/g9fdI9DF8o — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) January 2, 2018

A clerk said the victim was a daily customer and was there to purchase cigarettes.

The clerk said two suspects, one male and one female, pulled up to one of the gas pumps in a black sedan. The male suspect reportedly stole the victim’s car, which was running and parked out front. An altercation happened between the female suspect and the victim.

When the clerk noticed the suspect walking backward, the clerk ran inside and urged the victim to come with her. That's when the shots were fired, the clerk said. The shooting was captured on video surveillance, the employee said.

The clerk tells me the female victim ran outside when man drove off with her car, got into argument with a female who arrived with the man. The clerk says she broke up fight, went back inside and that's when shots were fired. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CcOQ6aAQzj — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 2, 2018 Clerk tells me this is the only security camera outside the station, but it captured the entire incident. JSO says they're currently reviewing surveillance footage. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/wyOV2LJxw6 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 2, 2018 This is the BP on Stockton St. where a woman was shot, killed last night around 10:30 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/GujE0OuMYC — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.