  • Clerk steals $600 winning lottery ticket, gives man $5 instead

    By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    A Florida store clerk is accused of stealing a man’s $600 winning lottery ticket and giving him $5 instead

    Crystelle Yvette Baton works at a Winn-Dixie Liquors store in Fort Myers. On Monday she was arrested for larceny grand theft after keeping a winning lottery ticket, WBBH reported.

    The man, who she thought was a customer, was actually an undercover agent for the Florida Lottery Commission’s security division, according to WBBH. 

     

    After scanning the ticket and seeing it was worth $600, Baton allegedly took $5 out of her purse and gave it to the man. Baton kept the winning ticket, which was later found in her notebook, WBBH reported. 

    Lee County Sheriff’s investigators told WBBH that this incident was part of an integrity investigation where the Lottery Commission randomly visits to stores to ensure the game is being played correctly. 

