  • Church of Scientology launching TV network

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - The Church of Scientology has launched its own TV network.

    The controversial organization announced the news on Sunday. The Scientology Network will launch at 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday, according to a countdown clock on the network’s website.

    >> Read more trending news 

    USA Today reported that the announcement was made on the organization’s official Twitter account. 

     “HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA,” a Sunday tweet read. “It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story.”

    “The only thing more interesting than what you heard is what you haven’t,” a teaser for the network says.

    DirecTV representative Steven Schwadron confirmed the network’s availability to USAToday on Monday.

    According to the Scientology Network, the channel is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. A promo for the network teases original series called “Inside Scientology,” “Meet a Scientologist” and one on the religion’s founder called “L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice.”

    Scientology has been the subject of multiple TV series and documentaries -- most notably actress and former member Leah Remini’s A&E series “Scientology and the Aftermath,” and the movie “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.” Both take critical views of the religion. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Church of Scientology launching TV network

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kathmandu plane crash: At least 50 dead, several injured, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: University of New Orleans student threatens classmates, causes…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deadly package bombings in Austin likely related, police chief says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oregon day care owner gets 21 years for drugging kids so she could go tanning