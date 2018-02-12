Church compensates Outback server who lost job, stiffed on $735 order

The church that stiffed an Outback server on a $735 order compensated the woman who ended up losing her job at the restaurant after complaining on social media about not getting a tip.
Tamlynn Yoder said Monday that Christ Fellowship reached out and compensated her after she was not tipped on a $735 to-go order.
She said the compensation totaled “more than the tip.”
>>Read Outback server stiffed by church on $735 order loses job over Facebook post
“(Christ Fellowship) said a couple of the church families came together for me,” Yoder said.
Outback has not contacted Yoder since her termination, she said.
Read the original Palm Beach Post report here.
