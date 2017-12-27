Chrissy Teigen live tweets trip after flight forced to turn around because of unauthorized passenger

LOS ANGELES - They were headed to Tokyo, but after four hours into the flight, the plane that supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend were on had to turn around and return to Los Angeles because a passenger apparently got on the wrong flight with the wrong airline.
The trip to nowhere ended up being more than eight hours and was relayed by Teigen on Twitter.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}