Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby boy

    NEW YORK - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend left Sunday night’s Grammys early, but Teigen had some personal news to share with fans before then.

    People reported that the cookbook author and model announced she and her singer-songwriter husband are having a boy.

    Teigen shared the news in an Instagram post, similar to her announcement of her second pregnancy in November.

    “Mama and her baby boy,” she said in a caption of a red carpet photo from the Grammy Awards.

     

    Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39, walked at the red carpet of the event hand-in-hand, with Legend cradling her bump as the two posed for photos. People reported Teigen dressed in a silver Yanina Couture gown and Legend wore a navy tuxedo.

    Last year, Teigen said that a boy was next for the family, since that was the embryo they had left. The couple conceived their first child, 21-month-old Luna Simone, through in-vitro fertilization.

     

