Chicken nuggets, Obama tweets were Twitter favorites in 2017

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Tweets were fast and furious during 2017, with plenty of politics, calls for hurricane relief and even a plea for chicken nuggets. Former President Barack Obama had three of the top 10 retweeted tweets this year, CNN reported. Here are the top 10 retweets in the world, according to CNN:

    No. 1: He wants those nuggets

    On April 5, Nevada high school student Carter Wilkerson tweeted the Wendy's account and asked how many retweets were needed to get a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets. The fast-food chain said 18 million. Wilkerson got more than 3.6 million retweets, so Wendy’s granted his request.

     

    No. 2: Obama reacts to Charlottesville

    On Aug. 12, Obama quoted Nelson Mandela in a tweet after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer. The tweet was retweeted more than 1.7 million times and was the most-liked tweet in Twitter history, CNN reported.

     

    No. 3: Penn State gives relief to hurricane victims

    On Aug. 30, the Interfraternity Council at Pennsylvania State University pledged 15 cents for every retweet for relief to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The council capped its donations at $10,000, according to the Daily Collegian. The tweet has received more than 1.1 million retweets.

    No. 4: Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester attack

    Singer/actress Ariana Grande tweeted that she was “broken” the night that 22 were killed in an attack at her concert in Manchester, England. Her tweet was retweeted 1.1 million times.

    No. 5: Obama says ‘thank you’

    On Jan. 10, Obama’s thanks to his supporters as his term drew to a close received more than 869,000 retweets.

    No. 6: Linkin Park pays tribute to Chester Bennington

    Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, committed suicide in July. On July 20, the band posted a photograph of Bennington performing in concert. The post was retweeted more than 787,000 times.

    No. 7: ‘U bum’: LeBron James takes shot at Trump

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James answered a Donald Trump tweet in September after the president rescinded Steph Curry's invitation to the White House. Curry had already said he wasn’t going to the ceremony at the White House, which was to honor the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title. James’ tweet was retweeted more than 660,000 times.

    No. 8: Obama’s farewell

    Obama’s tweet, three hours before he left office on Jan. 20, said that serving as president was “the honor of my my life.” It was retweeted more than 630,000 times.

    No. 9: Sam Martin pledges dog food for Houston canines

    Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin asked for retweets to help with hurricane relief in Houston. He pledged six pounds of dog food for every retweet and also donated $10,000 toward relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. His post was retweeted more than 623,000 times.

    No. 10: Suicide hotline

    The telephone number for the suicide hotline became a hit song by Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid. Twitter user @sethjoseph had his post retweeted more than 604,000 times.

    And what about Trump? The President, a prolific tweeter, had more than 363,000 retweets when he posted a 28-second video of him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head.

