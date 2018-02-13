  • Chicago TV station apologizes for P.F. Chang's Olympics gaffe

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - A local TV station in Chicago has apologized after displaying a graphic that mixed up Pyeongchang, South Korea, with P.F. Chang’s, an Asian-themed chain restaurant.

    According to the Chicago Tribune, WLS accidentally aired a report with a graphic that read, “P.F. Chang 2018.” The number of rings on the graphic was also incorrect: It had four rings instead of six.

    The Saturday report, read by weekend anchor Mark Rivera, was on the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. The graphic appeared over Rivera’s shoulder.

    WLS spokesperson Jayme Nicholas told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic was made for a satirical piece that aired Friday and inadvertently ended up on the Saturday report. The Friday piece was put together by sports anchor Mark Giangreco and asked viewers to make their own Olympic sports.

    The station apologized for the error, but not before P.F. Chang’s Twitter page poked fun at the error.

