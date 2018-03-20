0 Check your PS3: If original model, Sony could owe you $65

Sony promised the original Playstation 3 was going to be more than a gaming system. It was going to be a computer. The company also permitted owners to install Linux or other operating systems on it, but Sony backtracked on the promise and removed the option of “OtherOS.” That move could net you up to $65, CNET reported.

>> Read more trending news

Sony removed the “OtherOS” option due to security reasons, but owners were upset that they lost the functionality and filed a class action lawsuit against the electronics company. Sony agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle the class action suit, Polygon reported.

The settlement is broken down with lawyers getting a third of it. The five original plaintiffs will get at most $3,500 each, while those who organized the settlement will get between $300,000 and $400,000. That leaves the remaining money for PS3 owners who submit claims, CNET reported.

So how do you get to cash in?

First you must have bought an original “fat” PS3 between Nov. 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010, from an authorized retailer, Polygon reported.

You also need to provide the serial number or your PlayStation Network user name.

Finally, you have to legally swear you knew that you could install Linux on the system and/or lost value of your PS3 when Sony removed the option, CNET reported.

The deadline to submit claims is April 15, PC Mag reported.

For complete details, as well as to file a claim, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.