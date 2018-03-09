0 Celtics' Jaylen Brown takes scary fall

MINNEAPOLIS - Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown took a scary fall during Thursday night’s NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Brown, finishing a dunk, fell awkwardly as he lost his grip on the rim after being fouled, the Star Tribune reported. Brown fell head over heels onto his back and remained down for a few minutes.

Players from both teams gathered nearby while Brown was being tended. He was taken to Boston’s locker room for a CT scan, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

“He felt pretty good leaving the arena,” Stevens told the Star Tribune. “He is in good hands.”

Brown scored 14 points and added five rebounds for the Celtics.

“You never want to see a player go down like that,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns told the Star Tribune. “It’s a brotherhood. We look out for each other regardless what team affiliation you are.

“You feel for him. Prayers go out to him. You don’t know the extent, but you want to wish him a speedy recovery. Us playing is just a little part of us. We’re still humans, still brothers.”

Brown later tweeted that he was OK, although he confessed he had a headache.

Appreciate everybody I'm ok .. Got a headache tho 🤕 good team win !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 9, 2018

