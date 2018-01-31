  • CDC director resigns in wake of report she bought shares in tobacco company

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday in the wake of a report that she traded stock in a tobacco company after taking her role.

    Politico reported Tuesday that CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald bought shares in a tobacco company one month into her position.

     

