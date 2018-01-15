Casino cruise ship catches fire with 50 passengers aboard, officials say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A casino cruise ship with 50 people on board caught fire Sunday afternoon.
All 50 passengers aboard the Sun Cruz casino ship made it safely to shore near the Port Richey where they were treated by emergency rescue crews, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office, Port Richey police as well as other agencies are investigating.
NPRPD officers are assisting Port Richey Police with a large vessel fire. Scene is still developing. pic.twitter.com/DSRDubTYHDNew Port Richey PD (@NPRPD) January 14, 2018
#BREAKING @USCG and agency partners are responding to a boat fire with people in the water near the mouth of the Coty River near New Port Richey. Limited details at this time. All updates on this response will posted to @USCGSoutheast #SAR— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018
#UPDATE All people aboard the Island Breeze during the boat fire are accounted for and ashore. All updates on this response will posted to here @USCGSoutheast #USCG— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018
