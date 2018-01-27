0 Caroline Wozniacki first Dane to win Grand Slam tennis title

MELBOURNE, Australia - Caroline Wozniacki now can savor a major victory. Plus, the Dane will regain the top spot in women’s tennis.

Wozniacki won her first Grand Slam tennis title Saturday when she defeated top-seeded Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2), 3-6 to capture the women’s singles title at the Australian Open.

On a broiling day in Melbourne, the second-seeded Wozniacki outdueled Halep in a match that lasted nearly three hours to become the first player from Denmark to win a Grand Slam singles event.

“My voice is shaking,” Wozniacki said as she held the championship trophy aloft. “I never cry, but this is an emotional moment.”

It was the first time in the Open era of tennis that players ranked No. 1 and 2 met in a major final without either player having a Grand Slam title to their credit, ESPN reported.

Because of the high temperatures, the heat rule was implemented for the first time during the tournament, CNN reported. Each player took medical timeouts, and their stamina was challenged as two games lasted more than 10 minutes.

Finally securing a Grand Slam was a relief for Wozniacki, who lost in the finals at the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2014. She will never be remembered as a player who was ranked No. 1 in women’s tennis for 85 weeks -- including 67 in a row in 2011-2012 -- but could not win a major title.

“I think that's one of the most positive things about all of this,” Wozniacki said. “I'm never going to get that question again. I'm just waiting for the question, ‘When are you going to win the second one?’

“Right now I'm just happy I have this one, and I'm going to really enjoy this moment.”

Wozniacki will regain that No. 1 spot again Monday when the new rankings are released, CNN reported.

"I've dreamed of this moment for so many years. Today is a dream come true. I'm shaking right now. I'm going to cry."



-@CaroWozniacki 👏😭#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jOwGbSaEzt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018

Halep was trying to become the second women’s player from Romania to win a Grand Slam singles event. Her manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open women’s singles title in 1978.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

