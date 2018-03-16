  • Cardi B is pregnant, report says

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Cardi B may be performing at Coachella in April with a baby bump.

    According to TMZ, the rapper is pregnant with her first child with her fiance Offset.

    Citing unnamed sources, the website says Cardi is due the first week of July and will be around seven months pregnant when she performs at Coachella.

    If TMZ’s report is true, Offset, who’s in the rap group Migos, would be having his fourth child. The 25-year-old is already a father to two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter named Kaela.

     

    Neither Cardi nor Offset have confirmed TMZ’s claim.

    Cardi has a busy year. In addition to Coachella, she’s joining Bruno Mars on the last leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. The tour is set to make stops in the U.S. and Canada through October.

