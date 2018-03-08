  • Car dealer finds 26 pounds of crystal meth in vehicle bought at auction

    A car dealer in Kansas got a big surprise when a vehicle he bought at an auction had 26 pounds of crystal meth and a pound of heroin hidden in it, KAKE reported.

    Aymen Halak bought a car from an Oklahoma City auction but noticed there was a problem when he took it for a test drive.

    “We found out there's a problem in the fuel tank," Halak said of the Nissan Altima, which is now partially disassembled at his dealership, Unique Motors LLC.

    “I thought there wasn't enough fuel,” Halak told KAKE. “I bought a new fuel pump, took the gas tank down to replace the fuel pump to find out it's full of drugs.”

    Halak said police told him the drugs could bring $300,000 or $400,000 on the street.

