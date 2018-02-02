Canada's Senate votes to make national anthem gender-neutral

O, Canada, your national anthem could change very soon.
Canada’s Senate passed a bill that will make “O Canada” gender-neutral, The Ottawa Sun reported.
The move would fulfill the wish of Liberal politician Mauril Belanger, who sponsored the move before his death in 2016.
The anthem’s second line would be changed from “True patriot love in all thy sons command” to “True patriot in all of us command,” the Sun reported.
The bill now must receive “royal assent” from Canada’s governor general before it becomes law, CNN reported.
The move was praised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid's Tale,” CNN reported.
