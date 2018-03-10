0 California teen cited for killing duck with golf club

ONTARIO, Calif. - A California teen suspected of fatally hitting a duck with a golf club was taken into custody, police said Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly shared the incident on social media, KTLA reported.

Authorities were tipped off to a video of a teen hitting the duck at the Whispering Lakes Golf Course, according to an Ontario Police Department news release.

The duck’s remains were later found.

Police said the teen was issued a citation for felony animal abuse and released to his parents. Authorities have not identified him because of his age, KTLA reported.

KTLA reported in a statement emailed from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, the teen was a student at Colony High School in Ontario and is a member of the school’s golf team. The team was playing a practice round at their home course when the incident occurred, according to Superintendent Mathew Holton.

“One of the students inadvertently hit a duck with his tee shot. When the students came across the injured duck, one of them is said to have wanted to put the duck down to prevent further suffering. He then took a club and hit the duck two times. Four other students reportedly witnessed this, and approximately 45 seconds of video of the incident has appeared on social media,” Holton wrote. “The student was arrested on charges for animal cruelty, and is not at school today. Colony High School does not condone animal cruelty in any way, and is fully cooperating with Ontario police with regard to this incident.”

