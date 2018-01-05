Burned teen still critical after bonfire accident

0

The 14-year-old girl who was burned during a New Year’s Eve bonfire near Fort Pierce remained in critical condition at a Miami-area hospital Thursday evening, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

Layne Chesney is in a medically induced coma at Kendall Regional Medical Center where 95 percent of her body is burned. A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office’s report said Laynewas sitting around a bonfire in suburban Fort Pierce Sunday when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands and covered her in flames, officials said. Hunter Holmes, the 18-year-old man whose house she was at, attempted to put out the fire with help from his parents.

All four were taken to Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce and later transferred to the hospital west of Miami.

Kendall Regional Medical Center spokesman Peter Jude said Layne remained in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

Hunter Holmes remained in the hospital, but was in fair condition, according to Jude.

His parents, 51-year-old Robert Scott Holmes and 53-year-old Stephanie Holmes, burned their hands trying to swat the flames out and were discharged from the hospital Thursday.

A website raising money for Chesney’s medical costs reached more than $23,000 Thursday evening. The original goal on the GoFundMe page was set for $20,000, but has been increased to $25,000. More than 400 people have contributed to the fund in three days, according to the website.

According to the latest update on the website, Layne had a small blood clot but is being treated with medication. Additionally, doctors are working on replacing her skin, which needs to be changed frequently, according to the post. But her family wanted to assure those who know Layne, that the teen still looks like herself even with her injuries.

“Her face looks beautiful. She still looks just like, Layne,” the update said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.