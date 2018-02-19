  • Building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to be torn down

    By: Jennifer Sorentrue, Palm Beach Post

    PARKLAND, Fla. - Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won’t return to the building where Nikolas Cruz is accused of shooting into classrooms, killing 17 people on Valentine’s Day, according to a reporter for CBS4 News in Miami. 

    The building, which is one of several on the campus, will be torn down and replaced with a memorial, assuming the school district receives funding from state lawmakers, reporter Jim DeFede said in a series of tweets Friday afternoon. 

    Roughly 900 students attended class in the building, and the school is already at capacity, according to the report.

