Boy with 10-pound tumor on face dies after surgery in Florida

A 14-year-old boy who recently underwent surgery to remove a 10-pound tumor from his face has died, according to news reports.
Emanuel Zayas developed the benign tumor while suffering from polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, a genetic disorder in which fibrous tissue begins to replace bone in the body.
“Our condolences and prayers for Emanuel's family and the loss of a very brave young man,” Dr. Robert E. Marx, a surgeon at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, told NBC 6. "Another angel has arrived in heaven."
For years, Zayas’ family, who live in Cuba, tried to get him help, but to no avail. In January, doctors were able to acquire a visa, which allowed them all to be flown from Cuba to Miami for the Jan. 19 surgery, NBC 6 reported.
