Boy sleeping on top bunk killed when tree crashes into home

CHESTER, Va. - A 6-year-old Virginia boy was killed Friday when a tree crashed into his family’s mobile home and onto the child as he slept, WTVR reported.
Anthony Hamilton was sleeping on the top bunk of a bed he shared with siblings in Chester, VIrginia. High winds in the area caused a tree to fall on the home around 2 a.m. Friday, WTVR reported.
His siblings escaped unharmed, WTVR reported.
Hamilton was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died surrounded by family members, WTVR reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother killed with children inside home, police say
- Governor signs comprehensive tax overhaul bill into law
- Delta CEO: 'Our values are not for sale'
Firefighters had to stabilize the large tree with wood blocks before cutting the legs off the boy's bed to free him, a Chesterfield Fire spokesman told WTVR.
The tree also partially damaged a neighbor’s home, but nobody else was injured.
"If it fell in the middle of the trailer, I don’t know if I would be standing here right now," neighbor Jeffrey Bustillo told WTVR.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}