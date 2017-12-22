  • Boy, 3, found wandering along freeway

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A child wandered off during recess Friday at a day care and was later found walking along the freeway.

    The 3-year-old boy walked off around noon from the Littlest Ones School, which is inside the Metropolitan CME Church near Highway 288, according to KHOU

    The facility closed early and other parents were told what happened.

    The boy’s grandmother picked him up from the day care and said he was fine. 

    Child Protective Services and the Houston police are investigating.

