  • Boston thief robs one business, then goes next door to rob a second one

    By: Fox25Boston.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - An armed robber allegedly struck two businesses in a Boston neighborhood within minutes of each other Saturday afternoon, police said.

    According to police, he man robbed a Cricket Wireless store with a gun in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. He then walked next door and robbed a Papa John’s restaurant, police said.

    Both businesses have surveillance cameras, Boston police said.

