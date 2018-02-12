0 Boston police apologize for honoring white man in Black History Month tweet

BOSTON - The Boston Police Department is apologizing Monday morning after it faced scathing backlash for honoring Red Auerbach, a white man, in a Black History Month tweet Sunday night.

Boston police apologize for honoring white man during Black History Month https://t.co/0JcwG9fi6c — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 12, 2018

The tweet posted to the Boston Police Department's account began by saying, “In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth,” but goes on to celebrate the accomplishments of Auerbach, who was white.

“We pay tribute to @celtics legend #RedAuerbach for being the 1st @NBA coach to draft a black player in 1950, field an all African-American starting five in 1964 and hire the league’s 1st African-American head coach (Bill Russell) in 1966,” the tweet read.

The tweet was deleted about an after it was posted after the backlash.

Only in #Boston do the @bostonpolice honor Red Auerbach for #blackhistorymonth. So we already have the shortest month and now this. Please file this under Hell Nah aka Not Having it aka Not Ok. #bospoli #Boston #mapoli https://t.co/Jv38uutK0e — Tito Jackson (@titojackson) February 12, 2018

"Only in #Boston do the @bostonpolice honor Red Auerbach for #blackhistorymonth. So we already have the shortest month and now this," Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson tweeted Sunday night. "Please file this under Hell Nah aka Not Having it aka Not Ok. #bospoli #Boston #mapoli."

>> Read more trending news

Boston police later tweeted out an acknowledgement of Bill Russell, then apologized for the Auerbach tweet just after midnight Monday.

“BPD realizes that an earlier tweet may have offended some and we apologize for that,” the tweet read. “Our intentions were never to offend. It has been taken down.”

BPD realizes that an earlier tweet may have offended some and we apologize for that. Our intentions were never to offend. It has been taken down. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2018

– WFXT has reached out to the Boston Police Department for comment but has not yet head back.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.