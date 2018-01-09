  • Bonnaroo 2018 lineup released: Eminem, The Killers, and more

    MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Music festival lovers rejoice

    The 2018 Bonnaroo lineup was released Tuesday morning via social media

    Marquee-topping acts include: Eminem, The Killers, Bon Iver, Khalid, and Paramour.

    Tickets will be available on Friday, Jan. 12, with four-day general admission costing $299.50, plus fees. VIP packages will cost more than $1,600 each, plus fees, and are sold in pairs. Vehicle passes, tent rentals, hotels and accommodation types will also be available. General admission includes more than 130 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the campground and access to food vendors and shops. 

    If you cannot pay the full price of the ticket(s) upfront, there is a layaway payment plan

