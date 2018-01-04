'Bombogenesis': What is it and why is everyone saying it?

BOSTON - It seems like this year's wacky weather term is "bombogenesis."
Every year, there seems to be a new weather term that grabs everyone's attention. But they're almost never new and they're always less fantastical than they sound.
This year's word is bombogenesis, a term that simply describes the rapid pressure drop in a storm system.
While you may have not heard the term until recently, there have been many New England storms that have undergone the process of bombogenesis.
"Bombogenesis" is NOT a new word & does not describe ANY impacts from a storm. Simply a meteorological term used when an area of low pressure quickly intensifies & the pressure falls 24 mb within 24 hours. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/iyLTUiJIor— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) January 3, 2018
The nor'easter tracking up the U.S. coast this week will drop pressure fast as it strengthens, increasing its expected wind and precipitation.
>> What is a Nor’easter and how does it form?
Typically, a storm with lower pressure has stronger winds and can produce intense rain or, in this case, snowfall rates.
So now that we know this storm will drop pressure fast or undergo "bombogenesis," we are expecting some hefty snowfall and strong, damaging winds.
The wind could knock out power to many areas and cause problems with the frigid temperatures that will follow this storm over the weekend.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}