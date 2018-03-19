  • Blue Ivy Carter, Tyler Perry get into $20K bidding war over painting at art auction

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES - Blue Ivy Carter may only be 6 years old, but she's already an art connoisseur.

    The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z got into a high-priced bidding war with media mogul Tyler Perry on Saturday at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. 

    Blue Ivy reportedly bid $17,000 on a piece, described by E! as "an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier," before Perry fired back with an $18,000 offer. In videos posted to Twitter, not one to be outdone, Blue Ivy bid $19,000 as Jay-Z jokingly tried to take her arm down. Perry ended up paying $20,000 for the painting.

    Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Richard Lawson, organized the gala.

