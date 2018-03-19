Blue Ivy Carter, Tyler Perry get into $20K bidding war over painting at art auction

LOS ANGELES - Blue Ivy Carter may only be 6 years old, but she's already an art connoisseur.
The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z got into a high-priced bidding war with media mogul Tyler Perry on Saturday at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy reportedly bid $17,000 on a piece, described by E! as "an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier," before Perry fired back with an $18,000 offer. In videos posted to Twitter, not one to be outdone, Blue Ivy bid $19,000 as Jay-Z jokingly tried to take her arm down. Perry ended up paying $20,000 for the painting.
Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z— R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Richard Lawson, organized the gala.
Blue Ivy & Beyoncé arriving at the #WearableArtGala tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/WDVxZO8YFP— Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) March 18, 2018
