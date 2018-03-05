0 ‘Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman reveals Denzel Washington paid for him to study at Oxford

While making the rounds promoting his blockbuster film, ‘Black Panther,” Chadwick Boseman revealed that Denzel Washington paid for him to study at Oxford.

>> Read more trending news

Boseman, who attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., was part of an exchange program that allowed him to study at the London university. He revealed that the Oscar winner paid for his program in an interview with “Rolling Stone.”

Boseman took a class taught by actress Phylicia Rashad and applied to a summer program at Oxford to study theater. Although he was accepted, he couldn’t afford to go, so Boseman said Rashad stepped in

“She essentially got some celebrity friends to pay for us to go,” Boseman said.

“After we got back (from the Oxford trip), we got a benefactor letter,” Boseman said. “Denzel paid for me.”

Boseman spoke more about the experience on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I never wanted to ever say that until I met him,” Boseman told Fallon. “I was doing that Rolling Stone interview, and (the reporter, ) asked me about it and I was like, ‘You know, I think I can say it now.’ I made to the point where he’s not going to think I’m trying to get something out of him by saying it.

“The weird thing about it is, I did the interview, and just before the movie came out we did the New York premiere and he came and I met him before the article came out. So I actually lived up to what I originally wanted to do. It was amazing.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Boseman said that once he told Washington about the Oxford trip, Washington joked, “Oh, so that’s why I’m here. You owe me money!”

Watch Boseman speak with Fallon about meeting Washington and the success of “Black Panther” in the video below.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.