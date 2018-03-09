‘Black Panther' sequel is happening, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says

As “Black Panther” continues to set and break records, a sequel is “absolutely” happening, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Fiege spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the future of the film, X-Men and Captain Marvel, and confirmed a sequel is coming for “Black Panther.”
“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”
For now, Feige and Marvel Studios is gearing up for the release of “Avengers: Infinity War,” the latest MCU film.
“Infinity War” will be in theaters April 27.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}