  • Biscuits recalled over listeria concern

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Pre-made frozen biscuits sold in 12 states were recalled over concerns that they may have contained listeria bacteria. 

    >> Read more trending news

    T. Marzetti Company is recalling all “best by” dates of the biscuits sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

    The products should not be consumed. No one has reported any illnesses related to the recalled items.

    Pre-made frozen biscuits were recalled over listeria concerns. (Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

    “Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness,” the company said in a statement.

    Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, older adults and those with compromised immune systems. Most symptoms include high fever, headache and nausea.

    The following products are affected by the recall:

     

     

    Full UPC Description Quantity
    8685404894 LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 20 ct
    8826703140 SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct
    8826703141 SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    8826703152 SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

     

     

     

    0788002640 SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    1116103754 SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct
    1116103755 SHUR FINE OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct
    1122503092 VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    1122508421 VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    3582604815 FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct
    3680004683 FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct
    3680007549 FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct
    3825911726 SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

     

     

     

    3825911892 SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    4129075433 PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct
    4129075434 PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    4164300718 LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct
    4164300719 LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct
    5193333968 PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct
    7145220434 MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct
    7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct
    8685402591 LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct
    8685404014 LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

     

    Pre-made frozen biscuits were recalled over listeria concerns. (Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories