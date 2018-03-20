  • Beyonce, Jay-Z's On The Run II tour adds more dates

    After numerous sell out shows, Beyonce and Jay-Z have added nine dates to their “On the Run II” stadium tour.

    Variety reported that shows have been added in Amsterdam (June 20), Washington, D.C. (July 27), East Rutherford, New Jersey (Aug. 3), Chicago (Aug. 11), Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 16), Columbia, South Carolina (Aug. 21), Atlanta (Aug. 26) and Los Angeles (Sept. 23). 

    The tour will close with a new date in a new city -- Seattle on Oct. 4.  

    Presales for additional dates begin March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. 

    The additional North American dates, as well as previously announced tour dates, are below. More information is at Tidal.com

    July 25 - Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

    July 27 - Washington, D.C., FedEx Field

    July 28 - Washington, D.C., FedEx Field 

    July 30 - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field 

    Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium 

    Aug. 3 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium 

    Aug. 5 - Boston, Gillette Stadium 

    Aug. 8 - Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium 

    Aug. 10 - Chicago, Soldier Field 

    Aug. 11 - Chicago, Soldier Field 

    Aug. 13 - Detroit, Ford Field

    Aug. 16 - Columbus, Ohio

    Aug. 18 - Buffalo, New York, New Era Field 

    Aug. 21 - Columbia, South Carolina

    Aug. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Stadium 

    Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium 

    Aug. 26 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium 

    Aug. 29 - Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium 

    Aug. 31 - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium 

    Sept. 11 - Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

    Sept. 13 - New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome 

    Sept. 15 - Houston, NRG Stadium 

    Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium 

    Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

    Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

    Sept. 27 - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium 

    Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium 

    Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC Place

