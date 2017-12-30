Best-selling author Sue Grafton dies at age 77

Best-selling author Sue Grafton’s battle with cancer has come to an end.
Her daughter Jamie posted to her mother’s Facebook page that the author of the “alphabet series” of mystery novels died Thursday evening, WLKY reported.
Jamie said Grafton was surrounded by her family and had been fine until a few days ago, but then her mother’s health went down quickly.
As for the future of the popular series of books, Grafton published “Y is for Yesterday” earlier this year. Jamie said that the series will not be finished after her mother’s death.
Jamie wrote, “as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”
Grafton was 77.
