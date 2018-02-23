0 BB&T 'technical issue' leaves customers without access to accounts, cash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Millions of BB&T customers have been locked out of their accounts due to an outage that bank officials say has been caused by a "technical issue."

The interruption of services was first reported Thursday night but had not been resolved by early Friday.

>> Read more trending news

“At this time, many of our services are unavailable, including digital banking, Phone24, and ATM. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to restore your services. We will continue to provide updates here and on http://BBT.com,” the Winston-Salem-based bank tweeted.

At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored. — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

WSOCTV tried to access a BB&T ATM in uptown Charlotte, but the message “Sorry, this ATM is temporarily offline," was displayed on the screen.

The company's website said many of its other banking services were down as well, including digital banking and Phone24, meaning customers cannot pay bills or check their accounts.

The bank said customers will still be able to use their debit, credit and prepaid cards at places like the grocery store or gas station.

A bank spokesperson told WSOCTV, "We understand this is causing a major inconvenience for clients and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore those services. We will work with clients who have incurred fees or experienced other challenges and continue to provide updates through our website and social media. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.