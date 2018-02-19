  • BAFTA Film Awards 2018: See the complete winners list

    LONDON - Check out which films, stars and directors won big Sunday at the 2018 British Academy Film Awards in London. 

    • Best film: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    • Outstanding British film: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    • Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: "I Am Not a Witch," Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)
    • Film not in the English language: "The Handmaiden"
    • Documentary: "I Am Not Your Negro"
    • Animated film: "Coco"
    • Director: "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro
    • Original screenplay: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh
    • Adapted screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory
    • Leading actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    • Leading actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
    • Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
    • Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    • Original music: "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat
    • Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins
    • Editing: "Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
    • Production design: "The Shape of Water," Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
    • Costume design: "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges
    • Makeup and hair: "Darkest Hour," David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
    • Sound: "Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
    • Special visual effects: "Blade Runner 2049," Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
    • British short animation: "Poles apart," Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
    • British short film: "Cowboy Dave," Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
    • EE rising star award (voted for by the public): Daniel Kaluuya
    • Fellowship: Sir Ridley Scott
    • Outstanding British contribution to cinema: National Film and Television School (NFTS)

