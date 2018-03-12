Detectives: Babysitter admitted to shaking 3-year-old who family says is now 'brain dead'

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio - Update 10:50 a.m. 3/12/2018: A Hanover Township woman allegedly admitted to Butler County sheriff’s detectives that she shook a toddler she was caring for on Thursday, according to court documents.
Lindsay Partin, 35, of the 4000 block of Shank Road, was booked into the county jail on Friday, charged with felony child endangerment and felonious assault.
She is scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.
Partin caused serious physical harm to the 3-year-old girl by shaking her, according to the complaint filed by Detective Dan Turner. Family members earlier told WCPO that the girl was “brain dead.”
The charges came from Turner’s investigation and Partin’s admission, according to court documents.
The child, 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Thursday after she had been at Partin’s house, who was babysitting, according to WCPO.
Partin had been a trusted neighbor and had cared for Wesche for several months, her aunt, Megan Latham, told WCPO.
Latham said her niece is essentially “brain dead.”
“I think she fought the best that she could which is all we can ask,” she said. “I think God just has a better plan for her, and I know she is in a better place and she is not suffering.”
Partin is expected to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.
