B-52s, Shake Shack introduce Love Shack Shake

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The B-52s brought you a Rock Lobster. Now they are introducing Love Shack Shakes.

    The quirky new wave band out of Athens, Georgia, has teamed up with Shake Shack to create a strawberry blonde milkshake topped with whipped cream and glitter sprinkles, according to their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

    The shakes will be available from Feb. 9-18, and the band is urging the public to roam -- if they want to -- to selected Shake Shacks in Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles to buy them.

    For every Love Shack Shake sold, Shake Shack will donate $2 to Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs for free to people with disabilities.

    “Love Shack,” from the band’s “Cosmic Thing” album, was the group’s first top-40 hit and rose to No. 3 on the Billboard charts in November 1989. The group was formed in 1976.

    Three of the original band members -- Cindy Wilson, Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider -- continue to tour. 

