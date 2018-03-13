  • Austin package explosions: 3 blasts appear connected, claim 2 lives, police say

    By: Roberto Villalpando, Tony Plohetski and Mark D. Wilson, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Three package explosions in Austin in the past two weeks appear similar and related, authorities said Monday, and police are warning residents against taking suspicious packages inside their homes.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin package explosions: 3 blasts appear connected, claim 2 lives, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' rapper, dead at 46

  • Headline Goes Here

    Passenger's luggage may have caused helicopter crash that killed 5 in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom charged after video shows baby crawling alone in street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler allegedly assaulted by babysitter 'not expected to survive,' father says