Atlanta's Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site: Visitor's guide

Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site is a living memorial to the life and work of the civil rights leader.



Established and championed by Coretta Scott King in the months following her husband's 1968 death, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change offers educational and community programs that ensure King's legacy is carried out with the most positive social impact possible.

The first part of the complex was dedicated in 1970, and the memorial has only grown in the years since. Here's what you should know when you're planning a trip to Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.



Location



The King Center complex is located east of downtown Atlanta at 449 Auburn Avenue NE. The center is easily accessible by car from Interstate 75/85 and Interstate 20, as well as public transit. The King Memorial rail station and two bus routes provide access to the historic site: the #3 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive/Auburn Ave from MARTA Five Points Station; and the #99 Boulevard/Monroe Drive from Midtown and Georgia State stations.



The Atlanta Streetcar also offers a direct connection to the King Center.



When can I go?



Visitors can tour the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. During the summer, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, hours are adjusted to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The center is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.



Cost



Admission and parking at the center are free, but visitors must register to tour King's birth home, which is located on the property.



Permanent exhibits



Dr. and Mrs. King's Crypt: King's remains were interred in the crypt in 1970. In 2006, rebuilding allowed the crypt to also be the final resting place of Coretta Scott King.



The Eternal Flame: The Eternal Flame was established to mark the effort to realize Martin Luther King Jr.'s "vision for a world of justice, peace and equality for all mankind."



Freedom Hall: The center's exhibition hall and place for special events and programs, Freedom Hall houses a grand foyer, a theater/conference auditorium, a bookstore and global art.



Dr. King's Birth Home: King was born here, the home of his grandparents, in 1929, and lived in the home for the first 12 years of his life. Visitors can only tour the home via a guided tour.



Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church: The historic church was the King family's home church for decades. King served there as co-pastor in 1947-1948 and from 1960-1968, continuing a family tradition. His grandfather was the church pastor from 1893 until 1933, when he was succeeded by the Rev. Martin Luther King Sr.



Tour schedule



Visitors can register to tour King's Birth Home at the information desk, which is located in the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site Visitor Center on the center's campus. Only 15 people are allowed per tour, and registration is only allowed in person on the day of the tour. While no advance registration is allowed, groups can reserve up to three spaces, for a a total of 45 people, the day of their tour.



The tour is conducted every day the center is open, with 30-minute tours beginning each hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



During summer hours, the tours begin every half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



For more information



Martin Luther King Center

Address: 449 Auburn Avenue NE Atlanta, GA 30312

Phone: 404-526-8900

Website: http://www.thekingcenter.org

